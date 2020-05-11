Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,460 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.29% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,950,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,001,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38,796.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 158,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 158,290 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 483.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 808,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

