Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 845 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,456,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,770,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,698,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,513,000 after acquiring an additional 369,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $100.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average is $110.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

