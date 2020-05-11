Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 8,231 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 295,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 207,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 33,249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IMTB opened at $51.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.