Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 6,213 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 87.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 88.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

WRE stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.89% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

