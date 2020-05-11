Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,244 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,659,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,507,000 after purchasing an additional 403,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,081,000 after purchasing an additional 647,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,130,000 after purchasing an additional 195,413 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,286,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,688,000 after purchasing an additional 124,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $219,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $41.60 on Monday. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

