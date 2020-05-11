Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 27,168 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,168 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of SCHE opened at $22.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

