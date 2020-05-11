Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 23,923 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,923 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $46.85.

