Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,051 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

FNDF opened at $22.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

