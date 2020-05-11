Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 13,668 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Main Street Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAIN opened at $26.91 on Monday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, COO Jesse E. Morris bought 1,300 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.39 per share, with a total value of $49,907.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,892.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Morris bought 3,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 42,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,826.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,850 shares of company stock worth $223,853. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. National Securities downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

