Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,235 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $175.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

