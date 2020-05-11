Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,751,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $3,011,000. Bank of Marin purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $8,136,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $1,497,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total transaction of $1,333,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,145 shares of company stock worth $74,225,628. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

NYSE BLK opened at $498.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $446.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

