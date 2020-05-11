Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,967 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Roku were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. State Street Corp raised its stake in Roku by 60.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Roku by 29.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Roku by 37.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,393,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,147.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 254,372 shares of company stock worth $31,676,711 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $126.66 on Monday. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

