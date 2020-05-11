Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,250 Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 10.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 290,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income alerts:

Shares of NVG opened at $14.43 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.