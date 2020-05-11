Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,581 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CGC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Shares of CGC opened at $15.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.62. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

