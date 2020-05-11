Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 924,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,130,000 after buying an additional 315,225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,619,000 after buying an additional 159,006 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $2,782,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $2,551,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 462,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 77,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $24.76 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $32.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

