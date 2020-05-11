Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $515,000 in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

CHWY opened at $39.41 on Monday. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $47.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion and a PE ratio of -61.58.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Chewy’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chewy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Chewy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

