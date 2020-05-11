Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $50.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.36. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

