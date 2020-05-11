Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $595,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,379 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,967,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 100,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FVC opened at $23.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $29.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.