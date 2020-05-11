Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,632,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1,628.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,626,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,783,000 after acquiring an additional 644,895 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $20,161,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 270,288 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

In other WP Carey news, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at $24,939,836.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

