Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $559,000 Position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.43% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 126.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 73.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.