Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 43.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 25.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $109.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

