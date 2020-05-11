Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.18.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,105,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,751.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.09, for a total value of $1,132,330.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,508 shares of company stock worth $11,533,127. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDS opened at $276.08 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $310.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.