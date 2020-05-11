Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

NYSE:AFL opened at $36.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

