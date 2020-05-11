Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 10,156 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 80.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 68.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 80.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $77.25 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.97.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

In related news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $56,186.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,286 shares of company stock valued at $755,838. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

