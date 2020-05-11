Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

