Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 5,740 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 138.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period.

ESGU opened at $65.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.47. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $75.72.

