Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 4,387 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $112,938,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,804 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,699,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,277 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,649,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 9.45. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

