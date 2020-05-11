Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,154 Shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.95% of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at about $674,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $28.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.