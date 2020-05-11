Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FUN. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,290,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 152,525 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 141,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 139,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tim Fisher acquired 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $100,027.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,101.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Ruisanchez acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.81 per share, for a total transaction of $224,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,661.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cedar Fair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

