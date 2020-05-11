Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

DG opened at $176.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $116.15 and a 52-week high of $183.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.12. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

