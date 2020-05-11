Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 27,396 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 300,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.