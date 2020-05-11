Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,562 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPL were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 279,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $26.11 on Monday. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra increased their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

