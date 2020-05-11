Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,102 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJL. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,772,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 535,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 312,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 273,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 937,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after acquiring an additional 190,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 177,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL opened at $22.50 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89.

