Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Tapestry by 17,531.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

