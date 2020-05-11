State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 113,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $15,675,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 102.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.33.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $210.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

