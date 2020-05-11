State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 816.7% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 431.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,443 shares of company stock valued at $810,601 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.40.

TFX stock opened at $340.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $398.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.45.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

