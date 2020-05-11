State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,400 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter worth approximately $78,363,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter worth approximately $957,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $311,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

