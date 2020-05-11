State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,200 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,384,000 after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,034,135,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,114,000 after buying an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,724,000 after buying an additional 87,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,017,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $56.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.47. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

