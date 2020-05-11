State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,100 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $111.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average is $103.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.15.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.