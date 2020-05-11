State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,123 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after acquiring an additional 448,348 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after acquiring an additional 431,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $101.15 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $108.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,196. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

