State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $86.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 17,178 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $2,496,135.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,611.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,833 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

