State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Leidos by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after acquiring an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $102.70 on Monday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $96.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. William Blair began coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

