State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 16,300 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

