State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,749,000 after buying an additional 128,042 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,545,000 after buying an additional 74,669 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,994,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after buying an additional 498,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.41.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $117.33 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average of $143.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

