State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Corning by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

GLW stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

