State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amcor by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,851,000 after buying an additional 27,771,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,667,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Amcor by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,740,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after buying an additional 2,199,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,795,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,507,000 after buying an additional 2,046,972 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Amcor by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,937,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,525,000 after buying an additional 2,003,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $8.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson bought 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

