State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $81.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

