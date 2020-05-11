State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 149,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO stock opened at $97.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.