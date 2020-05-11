State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires New Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.16% of WNS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WNS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WNS by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS opened at $48.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.