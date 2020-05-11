SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. SPX has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $53.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in SPX in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPX by 1,663.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

